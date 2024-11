Sunday Funday is the perfect strain to wrap up your weekend, born from a flavorful cross of Oreo Runtz and Animal Style. This indica strain carries the creamy sweetness of Oreo Runtz and a slight diesel edge, blending it with the savory, funky notes of Animal Style. Its aroma is a mouth-watering mix of sweet citrus and earthy spice, guaranteed to turn heads and lift your spirits. The effects are mellow yet potent, inviting a wave of relaxation that settles deep in the body while keeping the mind blissfully calm. A favorite for unwinding, this strain may bring on a touch of the munchies and a cozy, laid-back vibe. Whether you're recharging solo or hanging with friends, Sunday Funday is your perfect end-of-week treat!



