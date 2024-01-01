Super Runtz | 1g | Smalls

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Super Runtz is a vibrant and refreshing Indica strain, a perfect blend of Runtz and Super Lemon Haze. This strain boasts lively citrus notes, merging the zesty essence of lemons from its Super Lemon Haze parent with the fruity aroma of Runtz. The combination creates a sweet, candy-like flavor profile reminiscent of your favorite childhood treats. This strain is also perfect for nighttime use, offering a relaxing sedation that helps the body wind down. Satisfaction Guaranteed 100%

About this strain

Runtz, also known as "Runtz OG," is a rare type of  hybrid marijuana strain. Runtz is made by Cookies Fam by crossing  Zkittlez with Gelato and it is loved for its incredibly fruity flavor profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy we all know and love. Because of the rising popularity of this cannabis strain, it's no surprise Runtz was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2020. Runtz is celebrated for its creamy smoke that is smooth and welcoming. This strain of weed produces euphoric highs and uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting. Purple Caper Seeds released the same cross under the name Gelato Zkittlez.


Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cream of the Crop Gardens
Cream of the Crop Gardens
Shop products
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
Notice a problem?Report this item