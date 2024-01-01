Sweet Bliss badder is here to take you to an elevated state of being. A mix of Bliscotti and Hassionfruit collide to paint the taste buds with doughy, fruity flavors providing an instantaneous energetic lift. The Bliscotti provides the hybrid buzz which will provide some full body effects, while the Hassionfruit will push this concentrate into definite sativa territory. One for the daytime smokers and conversationalists among us.

