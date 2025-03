Trophy OG is an indica strain derived from Motor Breath and Trophy Wife. Trophy OG has nugs covered in sparkling trichomes, light green leaves with beautiful orange hairs. This strains terpene profile prominently consist of caryophyllene, myrcene, and limonene giving it its signature earthy OG flavor and aroma. Trophy OG has a very relaxing couch-lock high best enjoyed before bed.

Total Terps: 2.15%

SOC: 40.98%

Total THC: 34.49%

