UK Cheese is a distinctive Indica strain, renowned for its unique flavor profile featuring a potent cheese aroma with subtle berry undertones. Born from the legendary duo of Skunk #1 and Afghani, this strain offers a one-of-a-kind experience for cannabis enthusiasts. Its effects are lively and euphoric, leaving you feeling happy and uplifted!
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.