Picture this, my friend – Vivrant Thing. It's this sativa wonder, a blend of Super Boof and Sherb Cake, like the ultimate collab between Mother Nature and a top-tier pastry chef. When you crack open a jar you get a blast of berries, earthy notes, and just a hint of sweetness. The top three terpenes of limonene, caryophyllene, and linalool are like the dream team of feeling energized, inspired and uplifted. It's like a shot of vitality straight to the soul. Perfect for those days when life needs a bit more pizzazz!
SOC: 33.61%
Total THC: 29.37%
Super Boof is a zingy hybrid weed strain made by crossing Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies. It has the same chunky, deep green buds as its parents that look wet with silver calyxes. The effects of Super Boof are believed to be intensely relaxing and giggly. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, creative and focused. Medical marijuana patients say they buy Super Boof for gastrointestinal disorders, depression, and fibromyalgia. Super Boof regularly tests at 28% THC. The dominant terpene is myrcene, which translates to earthy, and cherry notes. The original breeder of the Super Boof strain is California's Blockhead, who named it "Blockberry." Grower Mobile Jay selected a variety and named it Superboof.

Logo for the brand Cream of the Crop Gardens
Cream of the Crop Gardens
Shop products
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
