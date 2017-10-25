White Onyx | 14g | Smalls

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
About this product

White Onyx is a sativa dominant strain with a lineage of White Widow crossed with Apple Fritter. This strain has a woody, tart citrus, and earthy flavor and aroma profile. With top terpenes of limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene, White Onyx will brighten your mood, boost your creative juices, and provide steady energy. A perfect strain for a serene trek through the forest.
SOC: 35.64%
Total THC: 30.23%
Total Terps: 2.52%
About this strain

White Widow is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. White Widow is one of the most famous strains worldwide, first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for moderate cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us White Widow effects include feeling energetic, talkative, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose White Widow when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. White Widow features flavors like woody, spicy/herbal, and earthy. The dominant terpenes of this strain are myrcene and caryophyllene, though growing conditions and strain phenotypes may impact the exact blend. The average price of White Widow typically ranges from $8-$12 per gram. White Widow is a balanced hybrid that can be enjoyed by both indica and sativa lovers. It has a flowering time of 8-9 weeks and can be grown indoors or outdoors in mild climates. It produces chunky and conical buds with a loose and fluffy texture that are easy to break up despite their stickiness. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Widow, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
