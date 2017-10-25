White Onyx is a sativa dominant strain with a lineage of White Widow crossed with Apple Fritter. This strain has a woody, tart citrus, and earthy flavor and aroma profile. With top terpenes of limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene, White Onyx will brighten your mood, boost your creative juices, and provide steady energy. A perfect strain for a serene trek through the forest.

SOC: 35.64%

Total THC: 30.23%

Total Terps: 2.52%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

read more