Introducing Zebra Ztripez, a vibrant hybrid crafted from the fusion of Zkittlez, Animal Cookies, and Lemon Cherry Gelato. This strain features a sweet, fruity aroma with earthy and citrus undertones. Zebra Ztripez offers a balanced high, starting with an uplifting euphoria that enhances mood and focus, then gently transitions into a calming relaxation. Perfect for unwinding, this strain can sooth stress and anxiety leaving you in a state of pure bliss and happiness.



