Zebra Ztripez | 14g | Smalls

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
THC —CBD —

About this product

Introducing Zebra Ztripez, a vibrant hybrid crafted from the fusion of Zkittlez, Animal Cookies, and Lemon Cherry Gelato. This strain features a sweet, fruity aroma with earthy and citrus undertones. Zebra Ztripez offers a balanced high, starting with an uplifting euphoria that enhances mood and focus, then gently transitions into a calming relaxation. Perfect for unwinding, this strain can sooth stress and anxiety leaving you in a state of pure bliss and happiness.

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cream of the Crop Gardens
Cream of the Crop Gardens
Shop products
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
Notice a problem?Report this item