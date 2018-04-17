Zebra Ztripez | 1g | Smalls

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:

Introducing Zebra Ztripez, a vibrant hybrid crafted from the fusion of Zkittlez, Animal Cookies, and Lemon Cherry Gelato. This strain features a sweet, fruity aroma with earthy and citrus undertones. Zebra Ztripez offers a balanced high, starting with an uplifting euphoria that enhances mood and focus, then gently transitions into a calming relaxation. Perfect for unwinding, this strain can sooth stress and anxiety leaving you in a state of pure bliss and happiness.

Animal Cookies, also known as "Animal Crackers," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing two legendary strains, GSC and Fire OG. True to its name, Animal Cookies has a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine might be overkill for mild symptoms, but its ability to obliterate severe pain and insomnia is unprecedented.

Is Animal Cookies an indica or sativa?

Animal Cookies is a hybrid, meaning it has both indica and sativa qualities.

How does Animal Cookies make you feel?

Consumers report Animal Cookies makes you feel relaxed, happy, and euphoric.

How does Animal Cookies taste?

Animal Cookies taste earthy, sweet, and pungent.

What terpenes are in Animal Cookies?

Animal Cookies features a peppery terpene profile with caryophyllene as the dominant terpene.

What strains are similar to Animal Cookies?

Strains similar to Animal Cookies include Mendo Breath, Sherbert, and Creme Brulee.

Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
