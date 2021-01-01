About this product

We often take for granted the equipment we use in our everyday operations, until something happens. Equipment Coverage is also often times excluded from policies, or its forgotten when you are trying to get protected. What happens if your facility is destroyed? Who covers the equipment inside? Equipment insurance is coverage added onto your property policy which adds protection for your equipment. In the event the equipment gets damaged or lost due to fire, theft and vandalism, within your facility, your policy will pay for a replacement or for the repairs.