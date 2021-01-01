About this product

Humic acids are a group of organic acids that improve your soil structure and make it easier for your plants to absorb what they need. The addition of kelp works synergistically with Humic acids to provide food for microbial life and maintain plant health overall.



Soil should be treated with an initial drench at a rate of 2 Oz to 1 Gallon of water; subsequent drenches should occur once a month.



During the plants vegetative stage dilute 1 Oz of product into a quart of water and perform a foliar spray. With a spray pump or bottle - finely mist the tops and bottoms of your plants' leaves.

Cease foliar application upon switch to flower.

Do not mix directly with other concentrates, dilute beforehand.

Shake well. Do not consume. May stain.



Available Sizes:

Quart

Gallon

2.5 Gallons