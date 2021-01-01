About this product

Our Terpene Booster & Grow Media Optimizer does just what it says. Regular applications of our foolproof blend will improve the efficiency of your grow media giving you more flavorful and fragrant yields.

With a consortium of microbes, Humic acid, 16 micro-nutrients and 100% bioavailabilty – your soil will become a Super-Soil and your plant won’t waste any energy searching for nutrition.

• Our microbes convert the existing elements in your media into a form immediately usable by your plants’ roots, and facilitate terpene production.

• Our Humic acid increases the ease of nutrient uptake through increased root membrane permeability and cation exchange capacity, as well as improving the physical structure of your soil resulting in better water retention and airflow.

• Our micro-nutrients fill in the gaps left in many grow medias to adress & overcome the ‘Law of the Minimum’ – just as a chain is only as strong as its weakest link, your plant growth is limited by its least available nutrient.

Conclusion?

Plant in soil, add Craft Buds, grow Craft Buds.



Available Sizes:

Quart

Gallon

2.5 Gallons