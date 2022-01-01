About this product
Freshly baked cannabis cookies! This Legal THC Edible D9 Cookie by Craft Cannabis™ is a chocolate chip cookie that contains 256mg of full-spectrum premium hemp extract and 32mg of Delta-9 THC. Formulated with our fresh pressed cannabis, these cookies are handcrafted with the highest quality solventless extract. This product is <0.3% THC by Weight, following all state and federal laws.
About this brand
Craft Cannabis
Craft Cannabis was started in 2019 when founder Mike Solomon moved back to his hometown of Nashville after spending a decade in California learning to legally grow top shelf cannabis.
Our plants are grown and extracted in one ecosystem ensuring the highest quality cannabis goods including flower, edibles, and vapes.
Learn more about our vertically integrated Craft Cannabis Ecosystem and try our products by shopping online or visiting one of our retail locations, The Holistic Connection, located across middle Tennessee.
