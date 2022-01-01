Our certified cannabis medical growers grow this top-shelf delta-8 flower indoors on our local farm in Nashville, TN. This premium legal THC product contains 3.5 Grams of Fresh Indoor Hemp Flower.



Type of Feel: Feel relaxed, clear-headed, and creative, without paranoia. All of our premium flower comes from selected top-shelf buds.



*Due to the selectivity of our premium top-shelf flower. We may be out-of-stock due to the high volume of our sales. If that is the case, the supplier will recommend and ship a similar strain if your pick is out of stock. Know that our budtenders will select the perfect sister to the strain you prefer.



Hemp Flower Contains 0.3% or less Delta 9 THC



Package Contains: 3.5 grams.



Keep out of reach of children.