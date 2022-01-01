About this product
Our certified cannabis medical growers grow this top-shelf delta-8 flower indoors on our local farm in Nashville, TN. This premium legal THC product contains 3.5 Grams of Fresh Indoor Hemp Flower.
Type of Feel: Feel relaxed, clear-headed, and creative, without paranoia. All of our premium flower comes from selected top-shelf buds.
*Due to the selectivity of our premium top-shelf flower. We may be out-of-stock due to the high volume of our sales. If that is the case, the supplier will recommend and ship a similar strain if your pick is out of stock. Know that our budtenders will select the perfect sister to the strain you prefer.
Hemp Flower Contains 0.3% or less Delta 9 THC
Package Contains: 3.5 grams.
Keep out of reach of children.
About this brand
Craft Cannabis
Craft Cannabis was started in 2019 when founder Mike Solomon moved back to his hometown of Nashville after spending a decade in California learning to legally grow top shelf cannabis.
Our plants are grown and extracted in one ecosystem ensuring the highest quality cannabis goods including flower, edibles, and vapes.
Learn more about our vertically integrated Craft Cannabis Ecosystem and try our products by shopping online or visiting one of our retail locations, The Holistic Connection, located across middle Tennessee.
