Enjoy the chill vibes this gummy sends out. Craft Cannabis™ decided to create the best edible legal THC gummy in large size. The serving size is perfect and made with premium craft cannabis™ grown locally in Nashville, TN. Craft Cannabis™ Recreational Edible Gummies are made with simple ingredients, grape-flavored, and contain 200mg of Top-Shelf Full-Spectrum Extract. (20mg of Delta-9 THC). Less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by weight. Sample half, wait for a few, and enjoy.
Craft Cannabis
Craft Cannabis was started in 2019 when founder Mike Solomon moved back to his hometown of Nashville after spending a decade in California learning to legally grow top shelf cannabis.
Our plants are grown and extracted in one ecosystem ensuring the highest quality cannabis goods including flower, edibles, and vapes.
Learn more about our vertically integrated Craft Cannabis Ecosystem and try our products by shopping online or visiting one of our retail locations, The Holistic Connection, located across middle Tennessee.
