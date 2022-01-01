Enjoy the chill vibes this gummy sends out. Craft Cannabis™ decided to create the best edible legal THC gummy in large size. The serving size is perfect and made with premium craft cannabis™ grown locally in Nashville, TN. Craft Cannabis™ Recreational Edible Gummies are made with simple ingredients, grape-flavored, and contain 200mg of Top-Shelf Full-Spectrum Extract. (20mg of Delta-9 THC). Less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by weight. Sample half, wait for a few, and enjoy.