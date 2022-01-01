Top-Shelf Moonrock Pre-Rolls by Craft Cannabis™ are locally sourced and handcrafted in Nashville, TN. Top-Shelf Moonrock Pre-Rolls packs a punch and is full of cannabinoids and terpenes.



Starting with freshly cured Top-Shelf Indoor-Certified Flower, we roll them with a small filter, soak them in our Top-Shelf Full-Spectrum Wax (Full-Spectrum Extract from Indoor-Certified Flower + strain-specific terpenes + Delta-8 THC), and then roll them in Full-Spectrum Kief.



This product is <0.3% THC by Weight, following all state and federal laws. Keep out of reach of children.