About this product
Top-Shelf Moonrock Pre-Rolls by Craft Cannabis™ are locally sourced and handcrafted in Nashville, TN. Top-Shelf Moonrock Pre-Rolls packs a punch and is full of cannabinoids and terpenes.
Starting with freshly cured Top-Shelf Indoor-Certified Flower, we roll them with a small filter, soak them in our Top-Shelf Full-Spectrum Wax (Full-Spectrum Extract from Indoor-Certified Flower + strain-specific terpenes + Delta-8 THC), and then roll them in Full-Spectrum Kief.
This product is <0.3% THC by Weight, following all state and federal laws. Keep out of reach of children.
Starting with freshly cured Top-Shelf Indoor-Certified Flower, we roll them with a small filter, soak them in our Top-Shelf Full-Spectrum Wax (Full-Spectrum Extract from Indoor-Certified Flower + strain-specific terpenes + Delta-8 THC), and then roll them in Full-Spectrum Kief.
This product is <0.3% THC by Weight, following all state and federal laws. Keep out of reach of children.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Craft Cannabis
Craft Cannabis was started in 2019 when founder Mike Solomon moved back to his hometown of Nashville after spending a decade in California learning to legally grow top shelf cannabis.
Our plants are grown and extracted in one ecosystem ensuring the highest quality cannabis goods including flower, edibles, and vapes.
Learn more about our vertically integrated Craft Cannabis Ecosystem and try our products by shopping online or visiting one of our retail locations, The Holistic Connection, located across middle Tennessee.
Our plants are grown and extracted in one ecosystem ensuring the highest quality cannabis goods including flower, edibles, and vapes.
Learn more about our vertically integrated Craft Cannabis Ecosystem and try our products by shopping online or visiting one of our retail locations, The Holistic Connection, located across middle Tennessee.