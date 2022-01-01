About this product
Recreational Legal THC Delta 9 Candy Lollipops, aka suckers, contains 50mg of full-spectrum flower extract, including 10mg of Delta-9 THC.
These are the best edible suckers in the Nashville, TN market. Produced from seed-to-shelf, they come in various flavors: strawberry, green apple, grape, cinnamon, or mango, containing 50mg of full-spectrum premium hemp flower extract and 10mg of Delta-9 THC.
The Holistic Connection and Craft Cannabis™ produce premium quality edible CBD and legal THC cannabis enriched suckers, aka lollipops. This product is <0.3% THC by weight, following all state and federal laws.
About this brand
Craft Cannabis
Craft Cannabis was started in 2019 when founder Mike Solomon moved back to his hometown of Nashville after spending a decade in California learning to legally grow top shelf cannabis.
Our plants are grown and extracted in one ecosystem ensuring the highest quality cannabis goods including flower, edibles, and vapes.
Learn more about our vertically integrated Craft Cannabis Ecosystem and try our products by shopping online or visiting one of our retail locations, The Holistic Connection, located across middle Tennessee.
