Recreational Legal THC Delta 9 Candy Lollipops, aka suckers, contains 50mg of full-spectrum flower extract, including 10mg of Delta-9 THC.



These are the best edible suckers in the Nashville, TN market. Produced from seed-to-shelf, they come in various flavors: strawberry, green apple, grape, cinnamon, or mango, containing 50mg of full-spectrum premium hemp flower extract and 10mg of Delta-9 THC.



The Holistic Connection and Craft Cannabis™ produce premium quality edible CBD and legal THC cannabis enriched suckers, aka lollipops. This product is <0.3% THC by weight, following all state and federal laws.