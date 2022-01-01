About this product
INCLUDES 4 ITEMS PLUS 1 SPECIAL MYSTERY ITEM FREE IN EACH SMOKER’S SUBSCRIPTION BOX!!
We all love surprises, so we will send you something specially picked just for you each month. Each Smoker’s Box subscription comes with our top picks of top-shelf premium Craft Cannabis™ products, and the 5th item is a unique Mystery item chosen especially for you!
*Items may be substituted if product availability is limited. Merchant recommendations will be the substitution, if applicable.
About this brand
Craft Cannabis
Craft Cannabis was started in 2019 when founder Mike Solomon moved back to his hometown of Nashville after spending a decade in California learning to legally grow top shelf cannabis.
Our plants are grown and extracted in one ecosystem ensuring the highest quality cannabis goods including flower, edibles, and vapes.
Learn more about our vertically integrated Craft Cannabis Ecosystem and try our products by shopping online or visiting one of our retail locations, The Holistic Connection, located across middle Tennessee.
