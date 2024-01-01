The brand new Mini Battery fits everything you love about Boost batteries into an even more compact device. Sturdy + precise hardware features a new digital screen for ease of use, more advanced user customization (1.8v-4.2v), and faster 10sec preheating function. Device is compatible with 510-threaded cartridges and USB-C universal charging cables.
- New Digital Display
- Extended Battery Life
- Custom Precise Heat Settings (1.8v-4.2v)
- Ultra Fast Pre-Heating Function
- Power Saving Mode
- Lots of Colors/Styles to Choose From
At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.
