Boost! Mini Battery - Purple

by Craft Concentrates
THC —CBD —

About this product

NEW! Our most compact and advanced battery yet.

The brand new Mini Battery fits everything you love about Boost batteries into an even more compact device. Sturdy + precise hardware features a new digital screen for ease of use, more advanced user customization (1.8v-4.2v), and faster 10sec preheating function. Device is compatible with 510-threaded cartridges and USB-C universal charging cables.

- New Digital Display

- Extended Battery Life

- Custom Precise Heat Settings (1.8v-4.2v)

- Ultra Fast Pre-Heating Function

- Power Saving Mode

- Lots of Colors/Styles to Choose From

SHOP HERE: www.boostmybattery.com

About this brand

Logo for the brand Craft Concentrates
Craft Concentrates
At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.

WARNING - The Use of Marijuana Concentrate may lead to 1. Psychotic symptoms and/or Psychotic disorder (delusions, hallucinations, or difficulty distinguishing reality); 2. Mental Health Symptoms/Problems; 3. Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS) (uncontrolled and repetitive vomiting); 4. Cannabis use disorder / dependence, including physical and psychological dependence.
