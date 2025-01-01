About this product
THE VIBE: Choose your own adventure with this versatile gram.
WHAT’S INSIDE: Pure THC distillate + a punch of Sesh exclusive flavor.
USES: Refill a cartridge, add some flavor to a joint, make an edible or dab it straight from the glass syringe. The possibilities are endless.
WHAT’S INSIDE: Pure THC distillate + a punch of Sesh exclusive flavor.
USES: Refill a cartridge, add some flavor to a joint, make an edible or dab it straight from the glass syringe. The possibilities are endless.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
THE VIBE: Choose your own adventure with this versatile gram.
WHAT’S INSIDE: Pure THC distillate + a punch of Sesh exclusive flavor.
USES: Refill a cartridge, add some flavor to a joint, make an edible or dab it straight from the glass syringe. The possibilities are endless.
WHAT’S INSIDE: Pure THC distillate + a punch of Sesh exclusive flavor.
USES: Refill a cartridge, add some flavor to a joint, make an edible or dab it straight from the glass syringe. The possibilities are endless.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Craft Concentrates
At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.
WARNING - The Use of Marijuana Concentrate may lead to 1. Psychotic symptoms and/or Psychotic disorder (delusions, hallucinations, or difficulty distinguishing reality); 2. Mental Health Symptoms/Problems; 3. Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS) (uncontrolled and repetitive vomiting); 4. Cannabis use disorder / dependence, including physical and psychological dependence.
WARNING - The Use of Marijuana Concentrate may lead to 1. Psychotic symptoms and/or Psychotic disorder (delusions, hallucinations, or difficulty distinguishing reality); 2. Mental Health Symptoms/Problems; 3. Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS) (uncontrolled and repetitive vomiting); 4. Cannabis use disorder / dependence, including physical and psychological dependence.
Notice a problem?Report this item