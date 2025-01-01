Craft Elixirs LLC is based out of Seattle and started up in 2013 as a recreational processor of artisanal small batch syrups made from seasonal and local Washington State ingredients.



We have since grown to produce award-winning edibles that range from sweet to savory. Pioneer Squares Fruit Noms are pectin-based, vegan, gluten free and Kosher certified. These artisan fruit chews are sure to satisfy while giving a sweet edible high. Pioneer Squares Dank Chews deliver a rich, dense, caramel-like chew. An experience of flavor and texture unlike any other edible in the market. Also, vegan, gluten free and Kosher certified.



We stand apart in the world of Cannabis-infused products by offering a truly artisan line of goodies. By using simple, clean ingredients in creative ways we produce an exciting variety of flavors and handcrafted THC, CBD, CBN & CBG infusions to elevate your body, mind and soul.



To ensure total purity and consistency in our product, Craft Elixirs has perfected our in-house small batch Cannabis extraction method. It all starts with our close relationships to the finest local Washington growers to process a full-spectrum oil with a complex mix of cannabinoids with natural terpenes. We make our whole plant Cannabis extract the old-fashioned way; by rinsing plant material with a certified Kosher, organic sugar cane alcohol to produce a pure concentrate that is gluten-free and non-GMO. The result is a thick amber oil that is potent, stable, and a key element to the quality of everything we make.



Our edibles are all gluten-free, vegan, Kosher certified and delicious. We can be found in most Washington based dispensaries.

