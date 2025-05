Enjoy high-potency THC drinks and high savings with Crescent Canna's 50 mg THC Drinks Variety Pack.



Sample all three best-selling 50 mg THC drinks.



🍓Crescent 9 Strawberry Lemonade THC Seltzer

🍋‍🟩Crescent 9 Raspberry Lime THC Seltzer

🍇Jet Life Grape Lemonade THC Soda



Choose your perfect pack! Enjoy up to $90 in savings.



Each can has 50 mg of THC, with fast-acting effects hitting in about 15 minutes. Advanced cannabis users may enjoy drinking half a can or a full can, while those new to cannabis, or who have a lower tolerance, should start with 1-2 (1 oz) servings.



Crescent Canna 50 mg THC drinks are made from premium, US-grown hemp and contain less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by weight, making them federally legal and available across the country.

read more