Canna Moons 25 mg THC Gummies provide a delightfully euphoric and relaxing experience.



Crafted with natural flavors and premium cannabinoids, these 25 mg THC edibles are available in five juicy flavors: Strawberry🍓, Pink Lemonade, Watermelon🍉, Grape🍇, and Mango🥭.



Each gummy contains 25 mg THC and 5 mg THC for balanced effects. With 250 mg THC per bag (10 gummies), these are some of the most cost-effective THC edibles on the market.



Crescent Canna’s THC edibles are full-panel lab-tested for quality and purity. Made with hemp-derived cannabinoids, these 25 mg Delta-9 gummies are available for adults across the country to enjoy.

