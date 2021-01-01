About this product
This strain is a cross between Sour Diesel, OG Kush, and Master Kush and is known to have higher THC levels. It can be strong, however, it's balanced enough to leave most consumers feeling calm and creative rather than sleepy.
Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene
Flavor: Herbal, Citrus, Peppery
Reported Effects: Relaxed, Calm, Creative
Our premium Rest flower is carefully grown, ground, then hand-rolled into individual pre-rolls. Each pre-roll is consistently packed for an even burn every time.
Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
