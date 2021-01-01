Loading…
707 Headband Indica Live Sauce 2g

by Cresco

About this product

This strain is a cross between Sour Diesel, OG Kush, and Master Kush and is known to have higher THC levels. It can be strong, however, it's balanced enough to leave most consumers feeling calm and creative rather than sleepy.

Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene
Flavor: Herbal, Citrus, Peppery
Reported Effects: Relaxed, Calm, Creative

Cresco Rest Live Resin Sauce available in 500mg, 1g and 2g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.
About this brand

Logo for the brand Cresco
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

Find our products at a dispensary near you.