About this product

This strain is a cross between Sour Diesel, OG Kush, and Master Kush and is known to have higher THC levels. It can be strong, however, it's balanced enough to leave most consumers feeling calm and creative rather than sleepy.



Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene

Flavor: Herbal, Citrus, Peppery

Reported Effects: Relaxed, Calm, Creative



Cresco Rest Live Resin Sauce available in 500mg, 1g and 2g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.



Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.