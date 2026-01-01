About this product
Banana Mama Jama is sativa-leaning strain bred from crossing Banana Pudding with Sugar Daddy #21. Top terpenes Myrcene, Limonene, and Caryophyllene ripen together into aromas and flavors of bananas, a rich creaminess, and candy, with a bit of lingering funk. As you peel back the lid, you may experience a renewing uplift, with potential mental clarity and calm that lasts.
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About this product
Banana Mama Jama is sativa-leaning strain bred from crossing Banana Pudding with Sugar Daddy #21. Top terpenes Myrcene, Limonene, and Caryophyllene ripen together into aromas and flavors of bananas, a rich creaminess, and candy, with a bit of lingering funk. As you peel back the lid, you may experience a renewing uplift, with potential mental clarity and calm that lasts.
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About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
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