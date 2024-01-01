About this product
Bitter Orange Hybrid Prerolls 3.5g 7pk
About this strain
Bitter Orange is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and Mimosa V6. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Bitter Orange is a delightful strain known for its invigorating effects and tantalizing citrus aroma that sets it apart from the rest. Bitter Orange boasts a moderate THC content, typically around 18-22%, making it an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers seeking a well-balanced and flavorful experience. Leafly customers looking to boost their mood and stay active will love this strain. Medical marijuana patients often choose Bitter Orange when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and stress. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Bitter Orange features flavors like zesty citrus, tangy orange, and sweet undertones, providing a refreshing and fruity smoking experience. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which contributes to its citrusy aroma and uplifting effects. The average price of Bitter Orange typically ranges from $12-$18 per gram, offering a reasonably priced option for those seeking a flavorful and mood-enhancing cannabis strain. Bitter Orange stands out in the world of cannabis with its unique citrusy profile and well-balanced effects, making it a must-try for both novice and seasoned enthusiasts alike. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bitter Orange, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.