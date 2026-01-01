About this product
Blue Lobstah is a balanced strain that crosses Rainbow Sangria with Blue Lobster. Top terpenes Limonene, Myrcene, and Caryophyllene produce an invigorating aroma and flavor profile of tropical fruits and candy, alongside an overripened funk. Crack open and dig into a potentially hazy buzz that’s equal parts mentally stimulating and physically calming.
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About this product
Blue Lobstah is a balanced strain that crosses Rainbow Sangria with Blue Lobster. Top terpenes Limonene, Myrcene, and Caryophyllene produce an invigorating aroma and flavor profile of tropical fruits and candy, alongside an overripened funk. Crack open and dig into a potentially hazy buzz that’s equal parts mentally stimulating and physically calming.
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About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
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