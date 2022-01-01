About this product
Program yourself to crave this tasty new sativa strain from Cresco Labs, C99! Top terpenes Myrcene, Linalool, and Limonene create extremely fruity, citrus, sweet aromas that give way to sweet citrus, herbal, and floral flavor notes. Dense yet squishy dark and light green buds with hints of purple hues stem from parent strains Jack Herer and Jack Herer x Shiva Skunk. You may expect this strain to be a more social while also providing relaxing and calming vibes.
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
