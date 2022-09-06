About this product
What do you get when parent strains 91 Chemdog, GSC, and Tropicana Cookies #1 are crossed with each other? This sativa strain from Cresco Labs, Chemex! Top terpenes Myrcene, Limonene, Linalool, and Caryophyllene create notes of hops, citrus, lavender, cinnamon, and magnolia. Patients may be able to expect cerebral, energizing effects that lead to an uplifted sense of focus and creativity.
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
