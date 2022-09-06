What do you get when parent strains 91 Chemdog, GSC, and Tropicana Cookies #1 are crossed with each other? This sativa strain from Cresco Labs, Chemex! Top terpenes Myrcene, Limonene, Linalool, and Caryophyllene create notes of hops, citrus, lavender, cinnamon, and magnolia. Patients may be able to expect cerebral, energizing effects that lead to an uplifted sense of focus and creativity.