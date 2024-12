Circus Ring is an indica-leaning strain bred from crossing Gelato 41 with Animal Cookies. Top terpenes b-Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool create a sweet earthy aromas and flavors with notes of spice. Kick back with a potential blend of focus, relaxation, and euphoria that comes with this strain. All that’s left is to sit back, relax, and enjoy the show (you’re going to binge).

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful rest and relaxation.

Rest flower is derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.

