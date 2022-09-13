Dablicator™ oil applicator is the easiest, most versatile way to experience Cresco Liquid Live Resin. Designed to bring your favorite live resin outside of the cartridge to use in any way you choose in an easy-to-use applicator.



With a simple twist, click, and push, you get the right, repeatable dose every time. The only limit to how you use Dablicator™ oil applicator is your imagination!



Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.