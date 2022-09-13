About this product
Dablicator™ oil applicator is the easiest, most versatile way to experience Cresco Liquid Live Resin. Designed to bring your favorite live resin outside of the cartridge to use in any way you choose in an easy-to-use applicator.
With a simple twist, click, and push, you get the right, repeatable dose every time. The only limit to how you use Dablicator™ oil applicator is your imagination!
Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
