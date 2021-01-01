About this product

A new offering from Cresco, Citrus Daydream will have you dreaming for more! A cross between Lemon Bean and Firewalker OG, this Sativa strain may have you feeling focused, creative, and uplifted. Main terpenes such as Myrcene, Limonene, and Linalool create a taste and aroma profile that features hops, cinnamon, orange, lavender, and chamomile.



Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Linalool

Flavor: Hops, Cinnamon, Orange, Lavender, Chamomile

Reported Effects: Uplifting, Focus, Creative



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity.



Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.