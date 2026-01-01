About this product
Crescendo is a balanced hybrid bred from crossing three strains: Chem D, I-95, and Mandarin Cookies. Top terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene rise to create aromas of loud gas and diesel, mandarin zest and cookie dough, with fuel-forward, citrus-cookie sweetness and earthy skunk flavors. As the symphony starts, you may potentially experience joy and uplift, followed by a deep relaxation.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
