An offspring of 3 Kings OG and London Pound Cake, enjoy some tea with this indica strain from Cresco! Piney, gas, and sweet cake notes make up this robust flavor profile that stem from main terpenes Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, and α-Humulene. You may experience soothing, relaxing, and hunger-inducing effects, which makes this a great strain for potentially helping wind down after a long day.
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
