About this product

This new strain from Cresco is sure to make the cut! Director’s Cut is a cross between classic strains Gelato and Grandpa’s Breath, creating this balanced hybrid that may leave you feeling relaxed and stimulated with an overarching uplifting experience. Top terpenes of β-Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Limonene create a hoppy profile with notes of orange, cinnamon, basil, and chamomile.



Terpenes: β-Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene

Flavor: Hops, Orange, Cinnamon, Basil, Chamomile

Reported Effects: Uplifting, Relaxing, Stimulating



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance.



Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.