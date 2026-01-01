Double Rainbow is a balanced strain bred from crossing GMO with (Zskittles x Planet Purple) #5. Main terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool produce a unique blend of garlic and diesel aromas with notes of berries, and the flavors are similar too. As you take in the full spectrum of sensation, you may experience a blend of physical stillness, joyousness, and general uplift in mood.