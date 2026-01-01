About this product
Double Rainbow is a balanced strain bred from crossing GMO with (Zskittles x Planet Purple) #5. Main terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool produce a unique blend of garlic and diesel aromas with notes of berries, and the flavors are similar too. As you take in the full spectrum of sensation, you may experience a blend of physical stillness, joyousness, and general uplift in mood.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Double Rainbow is a balanced strain bred from crossing GMO with (Zskittles x Planet Purple) #5. Main terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool produce a unique blend of garlic and diesel aromas with notes of berries, and the flavors are similar too. As you take in the full spectrum of sensation, you may experience a blend of physical stillness, joyousness, and general uplift in mood.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
Notice a problem?Report this item