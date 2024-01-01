Dulce De Uva​ is an indica-leaning strain bred from crossing Grape Pie with OG Kush. Top terpenes β-Myrcene, Linalool, and β-Caryophyllene combine to create strong grape candy and heavy gas aromas with some light hints of vanilla and nutmeg. Sit back and find a sweet spot as you may fill up with happiness, relaxation, and giggles.

--

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful rest and relaxation.

--

Rest flower is derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.

