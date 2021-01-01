About this product

An elegant medical marijuana experience awaits with this new hybrid strain from Cresco, Elegant Orb! As an offspring of Gelato x Grandpa’s Breath, main terpenes include β-Myrcene, Linalool, Caryophyllene, Limonene. You may experience relaxing, sedative effects leading to overall body relief. Hops, lavender, cinnamon, and orange are the main flavors and aromas you will experience with this strain.



Terpenes: β-Myrcene, Linalool, Caryophyllene, Limonene

Flavor: Hops, Lavender, Cinnamon, Orange, Basil

Reported Effects: Relaxing, Body Relief, Sedative



Cresco Refresh Live Resin Budder available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.



Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.