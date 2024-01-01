Make your face light up. Face Mints is an indica-leaning strain bred from crossing Animal Face with Kush Mints. Top terpenes Limonene, Myrcene, and Caryophyllene combine to create earthy, herbal, citrusy and gassy scents with that has similar tastes but sweeter orange notes. It's a great pick for seasoned smokers looking to feel at ease because of its strong cerebral and deeply relaxing effects.​​

--

Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

