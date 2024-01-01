Face Mints Indica Prerolls 3.5g 7pk

by Cresco
Make your face light up. Face Mints is an indica-leaning strain bred from crossing Animal Face with Kush Mints. Top terpenes Limonene, Myrcene, and Caryophyllene combine to create earthy, herbal, citrusy and gassy scents with that has similar tastes but sweeter orange notes. It's a great pick for seasoned smokers looking to feel at ease because of its strong cerebral and deeply relaxing effects.​​ 
Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

Mint Face Off, also called “Face Mints” or “Face Off Mints” is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Face Off OG with Kush Mints. Green chunky buds are laced with orange hairs and amber trichomes. The effects of this strain are believed to be relaxing and giggly. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review. Mint Face Off is believed to be 20% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in Mint Face Off is myrcene, with strong menthol and citrus notes doused with earthy and slightly nutty aromas. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of stress and migraines. The original breeder of Mint Face Off is Cresco Labs.

Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

