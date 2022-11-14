Cresco Refresh Live Resin Sauce available in 1g and .5g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen canabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.



Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.



A cross between Gelato 33 and Sour Apple, this hybrid strain with a sweet, fruity, apple aroma & taste profile may help with stress and relaxation after a long day. This strain is great for anyone who wants a relaxing strain without the heavy indica sedative effects