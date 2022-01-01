Light a spark with this new sativa strain from Cresco Labs, Firecracker! This offspring of MAC 7 and Firewalker #5 boasts top terpenes Myrcene, Limonene, and Pinene. Upon opening the jar, you will notice sweet, fruity citrus aromas fill the air with more subtle cake and candy notes to compliment. A fruity, citrus, earthy flavor profile has been described as tasting like sweet limes. These light and dark green fluffy buds with notes of purple, pink, and gold may leave you feeling relaxed and calm with a general sense of euphoria.