Light a spark with this new sativa strain from Cresco Labs, Firecracker! This offspring of MAC 7 and Firewalker #5 boasts top terpenes Myrcene, Limonene, and Pinene. Upon opening the jar, you will notice sweet, fruity citrus aromas fill the air with more subtle cake and candy notes to compliment. A fruity, citrus, earthy flavor profile has been described as tasting like sweet limes. These light and dark green fluffy buds with notes of purple, pink, and gold may leave you feeling relaxed and calm with a general sense of euphoria.
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
