About this product

Feeling a bit funky? Try this new sativa strain from Cresco! Funky Pine is the offspring of well-known strains MAC and Gelato, creating a main terpene profile of β-Myrcene, Limonene, and Linalool. This terpene profile creates a hoppy, orange aroma with hints of lavender, cinnamon, and pine. You may experience uplifting and happy effects, while a sense of relaxation takes over.



Terpenes: β-Myrcene, Limonene, Linalool

Flavor: Hops, Orange, Lavender, Cinnamon, Pine

Reported Effects: Uplifting, Happy, Relaxing



Cresco Rise Live Resin Budder available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.



Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.