About this product
Looking for a new adventure? Take a walk through the grove with this new sativa from Cresco, Garlic Grove! Top terpenes of Terpinolene, β-Myrcene, and β-Caryophyllene create a sweet, citrus-forward taste and aroma with diesel and spicy notes. With the presence of rare cannabinoid CBG, this strain may have you feeling uplifted and energized, making it a great option for social settings.
Terpenes: Terpinolene, β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene
Flavor: Citrus, Sweet, Diesel, Fruity, Spicy
Reported Effects: Uplifting, Energized, Social
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity.
Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
