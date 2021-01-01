Looking for a new adventure? Take a walk through the grove with this new sativa from Cresco, Garlic Grove! Top terpenes of Terpinolene, β-Myrcene, and β-Caryophyllene create a sweet, citrus-forward taste and aroma with diesel and spicy notes. With the presence of rare cannabinoid CBG, this strain may have you feeling uplifted and energized, making it a great option for social settings.



Terpenes: Terpinolene, β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene

Flavor: Citrus, Sweet, Diesel, Fruity, Spicy

Reported Effects: Uplifting, Energized, Social



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity.



Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.