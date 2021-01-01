Sleepiness, pain relief, and a cerebral buzz all mixed into one. Garlic Storm brings for the terpenes Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Myrcene for a tangy musk and spice tasting experience making the rest of your night history.



Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene

Flavor: Tangy Musk, Spice

Reported Effects: Sleepiness, Pain Relief, Cerebral Buzz



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful rest and relaxation.



Rest flower is derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.