About this product

GG #4 is a potent indica strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas. Ideal for pain relief, this strain has a soft onset with strong physical relaxing effects.



Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Nerolidol

Flavor: Earthy, Sour

Reported Effects: Relaxed, Happy



Cresco Rise Live Resin Budder available in 500mg, 1g and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate.



Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.