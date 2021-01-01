Loading…
GG #4 Indica Live Budder 2g

by Cresco

About this product

GG #4 is a potent indica strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas. Ideal for pain relief, this strain has a soft onset with strong physical relaxing effects.

Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Nerolidol
Flavor: Earthy, Sour
Reported Effects: Relaxed, Happy

Cresco Rise Live Resin Budder available in 500mg, 1g and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate.

Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
About this brand

Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

