About this product

There's no confusion here, Glazed Enigma is a great sativa option for you! This cross between the timeless classic Lemon Bean and rare strain Sugar Daddy has created a unique sativa that may have you feeling uplifted, focused, and relaxed. Top terpenes of Limonene, Caryophyllene, and β-Myrcene create a flavor profile that includes orange, cinnamon, magnolia, and hops.



Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, β-Myrcene

Flavor: Orange, Cinnamon, Magnolia, Hops

Reported Effects: Uplifting, Focused, Relaxed



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity.



Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.