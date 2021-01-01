About this product
There's no confusion here, Glazed Enigma is a great sativa option for you! This cross between the timeless classic Lemon Bean and rare strain Sugar Daddy has created a unique sativa that may have you feeling uplifted, focused, and relaxed. Top terpenes of Limonene, Caryophyllene, and β-Myrcene create a flavor profile that includes orange, cinnamon, magnolia, and hops.
Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, β-Myrcene
Flavor: Orange, Cinnamon, Magnolia, Hops
Reported Effects: Uplifting, Focused, Relaxed
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity.
Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.
Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, β-Myrcene
Flavor: Orange, Cinnamon, Magnolia, Hops
Reported Effects: Uplifting, Focused, Relaxed
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity.
Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.