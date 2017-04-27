Grease Monkey is an indica-leaning strain bred from crossing Gorilla Glue 4 with Cookies and Cream. Top terpenes Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, and β-Myrcene produce aromas of gas upfront with a robust chocolate scent in the back. Potential effects include potent relaxation without inducing sleep.

--

Cresco Rest Live Resin Sugar is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

--

Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

